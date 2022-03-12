JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health closed its last Community Vaccination Center (CVC) inside the Mall at Johnson City Friday, citing dropping hospitalizations and the increasing availability of vaccines regionwide.

“Initially, we had several CVC locations operating,” Ballad spokesperson Doug Janz said. “But the others have been closed for several months and this was the last one in operation.’

Centers across the Tri-Cities have administered a total of over 59,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines throughout their lifetime, a Ballad spokesperson said. That number makes up roughly 64% of all doses from Ballad Health.

“As we mark the end of our Community Vaccination Center (CVC) located inside The Mall at Johnson City,” a Ballad Facebook post reads. “We would like to recognize the CVCs across the Appalachian Highlands that worked so tirelessly throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to be a trusted and reliable resource for the community.”

A large part of the decision to close was the optimistic numbers seen by Ballad regarding hospital intake, with 148 inpatients systemwide on Saturday compared to a record 454 in early February 2022.

“We’re extremely grateful to the nurses and team members who staffed our CVC locations – many of whom came out of retirement to do so,” Janz said. “Their efforts saved many lives and no doubt kept thousands of people from being hospitalized due to COVID-19.”

While the centers are no longer in the field, Janz said the closure shouldn’t be taken as a sign that COVID-19 is in the rearview quite yet. Vaccinations, boosters and additional doses are available in Ballad Health Medical Associates practices, local physician offices and pharmacies throughout the region, Janz added.

“Just because COVID-19 cases are decreasing and we are closing our CVC does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the virus is no longer dangerous,” Janz said. “Ballad Health continues to encourage people to get the vaccination, which has proven to be the best protection against COVID-19.”