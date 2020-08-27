Ballad Clinical Officer: Catching COVID-19 is ‘just like a lottery, you may or you may not get it’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials Wednesday offered a COVID-19 update for the Northeast Tennessee-Southwest Virginia region.

Their message to the community couldn’t have been more clear: mask mandates worked and need to be extended, social distancing and other prevention measures need to be practiced even more faithfully, and even the best-case scenario anticipates a significant impact in terms of cases, hospitalizations and deaths through the rest of the year.

Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the hospital system’s leaders are trying to use their influence with local mayors — and hoping Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will continue allowing such calls to be made locally.

.@BalladHealth officials said that their predictive modeling shows that our region is between 'low' and 'moderate' adherence to 'behavior modifications,' which means our region is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, but there's still much to be done. I'll have more at 11 pic.twitter.com/A2QN96S0W6 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) August 27, 2020

“We would advocate that the governor allow the local mayors to continue to make that decision to have mask mandates,” Deaton said. “And again I know it’s not a popular thing but it seems to be one of the best things we can do to keep the spread from happening, so we do advocate for mask wearing to continue,” he said.

Mask-wearing, good hand hygiene and social distancing have finally begun to help drive new case rates down, weeks after they were implemented. The delay is a major reason why now is the time to increase vigilance, not back down from it, Ballad Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amit Vashist said.

Dr. Amit Vashist

Vashist explained that there is generally a two-week lag between contracting the virus and actually feeling sick. He added that after another two weeks, some who are infected may need hospitalization, and then two weeks later, some may need a ventilator or may even die.

Combined with lags in testing times, that’s a major reason it took about a month from the mid-July initial implementation of mask mandates for the 14-day rolling average of new cases to begin trending downward.

Hospitalization and death rates haven’t even begun to decline yet, but if the new case rate declines continue, those should follow. In short, the improvement is fragile and could easily be reversed.

On the bright side, Vashist told News Channel 11 Wednesday that medical professionals feel much more comfortable based on literature studies, scientific journals, and experiences out of New York, Italy and other “hot spots.”

“This is just like a lottery,” Vashist said. “You may or you may not get it but if you get it, as a practicing clinician and as a physician leader I can tell you how serious it is. I’ve seen people die, so have a lot of my physician colleagues.”

He added that COVID-19 is a disease with lagging indicators, meaning signs take a few weeks to show up.

“Whatever we do today may impact us individually or as a society in the next two to four weeks,” he said.

Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift was also at the COVID-19 regional update Wednesday and agreed with Vashist. She added that the novelty of this virus creates many factors of concern.

“There’s so many various symptoms, you can know 10 people that had COVID,” she said. “You never know who that one is gonna be who’s gonna end up in the hospital, extremely sick, may not make it, and while that’s usually elderly and people with underlying conditions it can be anyone.”

Jamie Swift

“I think people have to remember, it’s a new virus, we don’t know all the long term ramifications from the virus and we have to take these measures now to make sure we’re preventing that spread,” Swift added.”

She added that spreading the virus if you are asymptomatic is so easy, which makes it that much more important to remain vigilant, as you may be an unknowing spreader.

“It may not even be anybody in your family that you know but if you have asymptomatic spread, if you have spread at a setting, you may be that source case three or four people down the line that you really never knew that it traced back to you. So we can’t just think I didn’t infect anyone because you really don’t know at this point,” Swift said.

Vashist said that every time someone fails to take adequate precautions, that person acts in a way that could result in another person’s serious illness or even death.

“We may not be carrying the symptoms of the disease, but we don’t know if we are transmitting it to a patient who might be a little more vulnerable than us, God forbid if they get the disease,” he said.

Mask mandates helping

Ballad officials said Wednesday that they are seeing evidence that the mask mandates are helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and could keep doing so if people keep following the medical experts’ guidance.

“I think we have room for improvement in this region on social distancing, and I am not saying shut the region back down. That’s not what I’m saying. We can social distance and keep our economy open — we can do it,” Swift said. “We just need to do it properly.”

Going “back to normal” in the fall, particularly when it comes to fall sports, is up to the people, she added.

Eric Deaton

“Everybody wants their sports back — it’s literally the actions of the fans in the stands that will determine if we get to continue sports,” Swift said. “If we start seeing outbreaks because fans and students aren’t wearing masks and there’s congregation in the stands, I think we’re gonna see the impact of that. So if we want to do these things we’ve got to do them with all of our measures in place.”

With the cold weather months approaching, Deaton said that the region could see another COVID-19 case spike in the fall.

“I think we’re going to see our cases actually go up in the fall, so I think we’re going to have to continue with masking and again not just masking but all the things we’re doing through the end of the year at least,” he said.

If it’s not mitigated by everyday people making wise choices, the operational impact for Ballad could be devastating. The system has had a maximum of 125 COVID patients hospitalized so far, with surge capacity for up to 220, but seeing the curve trend back upward would strain resources, finances and psyches.

“After that happens we have to stop doing elective cases and procedures to have staff help us taking care of those patients,” Deaton said.

A Ballad Health chart showing predictive best, medium and worst-case hospitalization scenarios, with Ballad’s actual numbers to date in gray.

The system’s worst-case scenario in predictive modeling showed hospitalizations exceeding 300 — well past its top surge capacity of about 220.

“You get to the point where you’re just taking care of COVID patients and your most emergent case patients at that point,” Deaton said.

“I do worry about our team members because they’re working extremely hard and I think the burnout rate can be high when you have to do that day and day again.”

But if case rates and hospitalizations keep declining, Ballad’s trend line should continue moving downward and closer to its “medium-case” scenario, as it’s been doing in recent days.

“Luckily we’re starting to see that trend start to bend,” Deaton said. “That’s what’s happening by people doing the right thing right now.”

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.