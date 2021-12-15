Ballad: 91% of COVID-19 hospitalizations unvaccinated against virus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over 90% of people battling the novel coronavirus in Ballad Health facilities have yet to receive the shots to help build immunity against the virus.

Data from the health system show that 91% of COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated, and there is an even higher disparity seen in critical COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, we are treating 245 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



Ninety-six percent of those battling the virus in the Intensive Care Unit are unvaccinated, numbers show, and that mirrors the data for those on ventilators, with 96% of those patients unvaccinated as well.

Of the 71 patients in the ICU, three have been vaccinated, and of those depending on a ventilator to fight the virus, only two are fully vaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 15:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 245 (-3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 2 4 (+4)

4 (+4) Total COVID-19 discharges: 27 (+2)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 71 (+4)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 54 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.5%

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 46 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 52 deaths reported on Tuesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15% on Wednesday, a slight decrease from the positive rate previously reported Tuesday.