1  of  2
Breaking News
TN Dept. of Health: 4,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 30 in Washington Co. Ballad Health to furlough 1,300 team members Friday, majority of employees in Tennessee

Atmos Energy donates $7,000 to Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank during pandemic

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:
atmos_energy+Web_373117

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Atmos Energy announced a $7,000 donation to help feed students and families in Southwest Virginia.

According to a release from Atmos Energy, the donation to the Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank comes from the Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund.

“As the federal guidelines to maintain social distancing were extended through April 30, unemployment will likely continue to rise and children may not have access to school meals in the foreseeable future,” said Bill Greer, Atmos Energy Vice President of Public Affairs. “Atmos Energy is committed to helping our communities, and we made this donation to support families who need assistance in finding their next meal.”

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss