Atmos Energy donates $7,000 to Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank during pandemic

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Atmos Energy announced a $7,000 donation to help feed students and families in Southwest Virginia.

According to a release from Atmos Energy, the donation to the Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank comes from the Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund.

“As the federal guidelines to maintain social distancing were extended through April 30, unemployment will likely continue to rise and children may not have access to school meals in the foreseeable future,” said Bill Greer, Atmos Energy Vice President of Public Affairs. “Atmos Energy is committed to helping our communities, and we made this donation to support families who need assistance in finding their next meal.”

