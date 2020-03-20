At least 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state Thursday, several health departments added onto those numbers.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state health department said there were 154 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; however, the Anderson County Health Department later reported its first case of the virus and the Hamilton County Health Department reported four additional cases, bringing the statewide total to 159.

TDH lists four confirmed cases in Shelby County, but Shelby County health officials are reporting 10 cases. It currently is unclear if those additional cases are reflected in the “Residents of other states/countries” grouping or if they are in addition to the overall total.