“At least 1” student or staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Thomas Walker High School, officials say

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with Lee County Public Schools report that at least one student or staff member at Thomas Walker High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Brian Austin said in a statement that schools will remain open while school officials work with the Lenowisco Health Department to monitor those that have been in contact with the infected person.

Those who have been exposed will be contacted by the Lee County Health Department for quarantine guidelines, a press release said.

Austin advises parents and students to keep an eye out for symptoms, which for children mirror mild, cold-like symptoms including a fever, runny nose and cough. Some infected children also experience vomiting and diarrhea.