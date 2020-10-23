Assistant Superintendent: Gate City High School, Middle School to return to remote learning Oct. 26; 90 students in quarantine

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two Scott County Public Schools will be returning to remote learning due to upward trends of COVID-19 cases.

According to Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith, Gate City High School and Gate City Middle School will be returning to remote learning on Monday, October 26.

Smith told News Channel 11 that the school board voted unanimously at a special called meeting on Thursday to return those schools to remote learning.

As of Friday, Scott County Public Schools plans to bring those students back to in-person learning on November 5.

Only Gate City High School and Gate City Middle School are affected by the decision.

Smith said between the two schools, 90 students are in quarantine as of Friday.

Two students and a staff member have tested positive at the high school. Eight students have tested positive at the middle school, according to Smith.

Smith said the school system will be in contact with parents and guardians of affected students on Friday.

The school board has continued to monitor the COVID-19 metrics within both the county and the school system, according to Smith.