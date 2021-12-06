Asking the Experts: Health experts expect COVID cases to continue rising through holidays

(WJHL) – Local health experts and providers are bracing for a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and spread as the holiday season approaches.

Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift joined News Channel 11 Monday and said an increase in hospitalizations is expected as Christmas draws nearer. Swift said vaccination rates have also stagnated in the region and the rate of people getting their booster shots is also discouraging.

