Asking the Experts: Ballad official explains why parents should vaccinate kids for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift explained why parents should get their children vaccinated for COVID-19.

While relatively few children who get COVID-19 die or require hospitalization, Swift said it’s still not a risk worth taking.

Another reason: potential long-term impacts. Swift said a lot remains unknown about the long-term effects of the virus.

While a child may not experience severe effects right away, that’s not to say they won’t have serious problems years down the road from contracting COVID-19.

