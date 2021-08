JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the Tri-Cities region, with Ballad Health treating 311 coronavirus patients — including 10 pediatric inpatients — at its facilities as of Monday.

Ballad Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amit Vashist said there were no signs of hospitalizations leveling off or declining.

You can watch the full interview with Dr. Vashist above.