JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Ballad Health official says he is concerned after recently seeing a rise in infant COVID-19 cases.

Ballad Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amit Vashist said the health system saw an increase in infant hospitalizations last week. The COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available for children in that age group.

You can watch the full interview with Dr. Vashist above.