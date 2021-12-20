Asking The Experts: Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer weighs in on Omicron threat

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For Monday’s Asking the Experts, Josh Smith spoke with Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift.

Swift spoke to the upcoming surge expected in the area as the omicron variant of COVID-19 arrives in Northeast Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss