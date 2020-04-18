Ask the experts: Northeast Regional Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke discusses free COVID-19 testing

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available to the public beginning on April 18 at Volunteer High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 19 at East Tennessee State University in the Gilbreath parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith spoke to Northeast Regional Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke, who said the free testing sites at Volunteer High School and ETSU will be drive-through.

Those receiving a test will remain in their vehicles and register with basic information such as their names, birthdays, and phone numbers for results.

Testing will include a nasal swab from both nostrils.

“We’re now told the turnaround time will be three days or less,” Dr. Kirschke said. “People that get tested — as long as they give us an accurate telephone number — will get a call from a public health nurse.”

Dr. Kirschke said they are encouraging anyone with symptoms to stop by one of the sites on April 18 or April 19 to get tested from their vehicles.

“Primarily, we’re targeting people most likely to have coronavirus,” Dr. Kirschke said. “So, that will be people with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, but there are some atypical symptoms.”

Atypical symptoms can include diarrhea, sore throats, and body aches, according to the medical director.

Health officials do not recommend those who are asymptomatic to receive testing, but they will not turn anyone away.

