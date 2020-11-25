As millions travel for Thanksgiving, AAA says travel is down 10% due to pandemic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport was not particularly bustling with travelers Wednesday, but federal travel agencies said millions of people are still expected to travel for Thanksgiving this week.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Wednesday that millions of people are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and is expecting another one million travelers to pass through its checkpoints through the evening.

A new poll shows 61% of Americans changed their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we found is that for the most part people are embracing a wait and see approach to travel. We saw this in the summertime,” AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper said. “This comes about mainly because people are unsure when actually to plan their trip and are planning in advance if they don’t get to take that trip, so this weekend we can see some last-minute trips pop us.”

According to The American Automobile Association (AAA) the number of people traveling is down about 10% during this holiday because of COVID-19 concerns.

“As the CDC is recommending right now that the safest way to prevent the spread is to remain at home, and not travel. So given that, we are expecting pretty light travels across our state and around the country,” Cooper added. “However, we still have those with other plans, we really urge you to take every precaution necessary to keep your family safe.”

The CDC is urging those who do travel to wear a mask when around people who are not immediate contacts, particularly when indoors.