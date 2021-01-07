Area vax administration rates exceed state, national averages

Ballad official says there are some fears of supply shortages ahead

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The News Channel 11 viewing area has seen higher numbers than Tennessee, Virginia and the U.S. in many negative COVID categories.

So far, the area’s also outperforming on a much more encouraging front — the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest available data from the Tennessee (TDH) and Virginia (VDH) departments of health show nearly 23,000 doses had been administered at the most recent reporting dates. The numbers are through Jan. 4 in Tennessee and Jan. 6 in Virginia.

That’s still a small fraction of the 15-county area’s 754,000 residents — just 3.48% in Northeast Tennessee’s seven counties and 2.15% in Southwest Virginia’s eight counties and two independent cities.

Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s rates of COVID vaccines administered are significantly higher than state and national averages.

But when compared with TDH, VDH and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data, the area stands out.

The CDC’s website shows that Tennessee’s rate of 2,345 per 100,000 population (2.35%) is the nation’s eighth-best so far. Northeast Tennessee’s 3,480? Well, that’s 48% higher than the state’s rate.

Virginia as a whole is performing less well than Tennessee, with a rate of just 1,362 per 100,000. But Southwest Virginia’s rate of 2,145 per 100,000 is 57% above the state rate.

The national rate is 1,617, meaning more than twice as many people per capita have gotten their first jab in Northeast Tennessee than have nationwide.

Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the region’s dominant hospital system has worked closely with state and regional health departments through the vaccination process. Ballad has administered about 15,000 doses and is trying to fill gaps as much as possible.

“I think the partnership with the health departments both in Virginia and in Tennessee has been very positive, and we talk with them almost daily,” Deaton said.

“I think getting the vaccine out by coordinating our efforts has really been a positive. That’s why I think we’re seeing the numbers higher here than in other parts of the state.”

Still just tiny ripples in the pond

While they may be strong relative to other areas, the vaccination totals remain a tiny percentage of the area’s three-quarter-million strong population. The available data represented just 2.7% of the total population.

The ratio of vaccines administered to new COVID cases in Northeast Tennessee shot up sharply in the week ending Jan. 4 from the prior week.

And Deaton said he understands people’s frustration. Long lines have developed at some sites, vaccines have run out and phone lines have rung off the hook.

He said that’s one reason Ballad is carefully rolling out three points of distribution (PODs) for 75 and older residents in Northeast Tennessee. They’ve begun by contacting patients of Ballad’s outpatient operations since they have those records, and hope to deploy broader distribution by next week.

“Hopefully we’ll have it set up on our website and our app where you can go in and schedule a time to get a vaccine,” Deaton said.

He said Ballad is seeking approval on the Virginia side of the state line to start a similar effort. He lauded the work of Mt. Rogers and Lenowisco Health Districts Director Dr. Karen Shelton and her team in their vaccination efforts across a large area of Southwest Virginia.

“She’s been a very strong leader in getting vaccine out — she’s a very strong leader anyway,” Deaton said.

With the region still experiencing higher COVID death rates than its respective states, Deaton said the more collaboration and innovative approaches the better.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID death rate is almost exactly double that of the commonwealth as a whole, and that’s putting a tremendous strain on communities and on Ballad.

“Right now the idea is to get as much vaccine out to the people who need it the most,” Deaton said. “The people over 75, health care workers, the first responders – if we can break that chain that helps us a lot.”

Light’s ahead, but we’re still in the tunnel

If any region can benefit from some good news on the COVID front, it’s this one. Northeast Tennessee’s death rate since Nov. 1 is 90 per 100,000 population — 50% higher than the state’s rate of 59, and Tennessee’s statewide death rate has been in the nation’s top 20 during that time.

Southwest Virginia’s seen a surge of cases the past week and the 7-day rate of new daily cases per 100,000 has peaked this week. That region’s daily COVID new hospitalization rate based on 14-day trends is at an all-time high.

“We’re putting tremendous stress now on the system,” Deaton said. “We only have 14 ICU beds available across the entire system as of this morning…

“When one in three people we test are positive with COVID, it’s a very dire situation. More and more people are sick, they come into the hospital they have to wait, or we have to defer their care (in the case of elective procedures particularly).”

Deaton said there is “a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It’s going to be a couple more months before we can get there and we just ask people to be very careful. This is a deadly disease. We’ve had over 1,200 deaths across our region already because of this, and it’s a real thing.”

He’s also a bit concerned about rumblings that the vaccine supply chain may be tightening.

“Not sure if the manufacturers can keep up with all that’s going out, so that’s something we’re keeping track of right now,” Deaton said.

But despite the aggravation of long lines, Deaton said he’s happy for the clamor and hopes demand stays high.

“I’m very happy people want to take it. That’s music to our ears to know that.”