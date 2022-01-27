Area schools relying heavily on substitutes as staff shortages persist

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools were forced to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of staff and students, caused partially by COVID-19.

“Yesterday it became very obvious to us that we didn’t have a choice,” Assistant Director of Greeneville City Schools Beverly Miller said on a Zoom call Thursday.

Beverly explained that the school district runs twelve bus routes each day. Currently, nine bus drivers are unable to work, but the impact doesn’t stop there.

“We were seeing absenteeism rising in all levels at all locations,” she said.

The shortages have forced Greeneville City Schools to rely heavily on their pool of substitute teachers.

“We’re seeing about 20 substitutes that are actively working, honestly, about every day,” Miller said. “But, then we’re seeing some of those people start to become unavailable as well.”

“We always need more great substitute teachers,” she said.

That need for additional substitutes has become even more acute in the current stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that we’re still trying to provide a really high-quality education during a pandemic,” she said, “That number [of additionally needed subs] – you know I think, on any given day, maybe twice as many as we have right now.”

Greeneville City Schools isn’t the only district in search of more substitute teachers. Signs to apply for substitute teacher and support staff work are scattered throughout the Sullivan County Board of Education parking lot, while Kingsport City Schools (KCS) will take its third day off on Friday, due to staffing shortages.

“Her teacher has had to be out, whether it’s due to her being sick or her family being sick – so on and so forth,” explained Alisha Byron, who has a second-grade daughter in the KCS system.

Byron’s daughter has seen her fair share of substitutes already this school year.

“Most of the time, she has a sub who she generally doesn’t know or the assistant will take over and start teaching,” Byron said.

So, Byron is taking a hands-on approach to confronting the staff shortage. She is applying to be a substitute herself.

“It makes me want to do it more because I do know a lot of the kids there, and I know it would make my daughter more comfortable knowing that I’m there,” she said.

Being a teacher isn’t quite Byron’s dream job, but stepping in as a substitute might just help keep her daughter and other children on track.

“At least that way they’re in that classroom setting,” she said.

To view the qualifications to become a substitute teacher in the state of Tennessee, you can click here.