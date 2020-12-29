Applications for Gate City Municipal Utility Relief Program due Wednesday

In this photo made on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2010, clear treated water flows from a tap continuously for random testing at the intake facility of the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority in Beaver Falls, Pa. The natural gas boom gripping parts of the U.S. has a nasty byproduct: wastewater so salty, and so polluted with metals […]

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Gate City is using federal funding to assist customers who have fallen behind on their water and sewer bills due to economic hardship during the pandemic.

According to a post from the town, those interested should submit an application by Wednesday, Dec. 30.

If awarded, the funding can be used by customers to pay water and sewer base charges. The funding will not include late fees or refuse charges.

This funding comes through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

The applications can be found online at mygatecity.com or at the Gate City Town Hall.

If you have questions, call Gate City Town Hall at 276-386-3831.