Appalachian College of Pharmacy uses compounding lab to produce hand sanitizer during pandemic

OAKWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Another area college teamed up with a local company in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, answering the call to help produce a product in short supply due to the pandemic.

The Appalachian College of Pharmacy turned its compounding lab’s focus to hand sanitizer production.

The pharmacy school in Buchanan County, Virginia delivered its first shipment last week to Food City.

Food City president and CEO steve smith told college representatives that the chain would take all the sanitizer the college could make.

Under the agreement, ACP will manufacture hand sanitizer for distribution to area Food City pharmacies.

Proceeds from the agreement will be used to fund research projects at Appalachian College of Pharmacy and for student scholarships.

