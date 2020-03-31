Animal Shelter of Sullivan County: All animals safely fostered, rescued or adopted during virus outbreak

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County announced all of the animals at the shelter have been safely fostered, transitioned to rescue organizations or adopted.

According to a post from the shelter, the shelter is empty after all the animals found either permanent or temporary homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shelter says there are still dogs available for permanent adoption. You can apply to adopt online by clicking here.

Meet and greets can still be scheduled by healthy individuals and will follow social distancing guidelines.

The shelter is continuing to reach out to organizations to keep animals should intakes of animals arise.