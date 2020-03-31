1  of  2
Breaking News
THP: 70-year-old woman reportedly hit, killed by unknown vehicle while walking her dog Ballad Health reports first coronavirus-related patient death

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Stronger Together

Animal Shelter of Sullivan County: All animals safely fostered, rescued or adopted during virus outbreak

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Animal Shelter of Sullivan County via Facebook

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County announced all of the animals at the shelter have been safely fostered, transitioned to rescue organizations or adopted.

According to a post from the shelter, the shelter is empty after all the animals found either permanent or temporary homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shelter says there are still dogs available for permanent adoption. You can apply to adopt online by clicking here.

Meet and greets can still be scheduled by healthy individuals and will follow social distancing guidelines.

The shelter is continuing to reach out to organizations to keep animals should intakes of animals arise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss