Local musician Amythyst Kiah still performing despite coronavirus quarantine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The music industry is getting ravaged by the Coronavirus with concert cancellations and postponements.

Despite the lack of fan interaction, the community is starting to get creative with concert ideas which includes a three-week long event called Shut In and Sing. It’s essentially an online music festival and grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah knows the industry will have to get innovative for artists.

“We’re figuring out other ways to keep some sort of income coming in,” Kiah said. “The reason why we love to tour is to have that audience engagement and even though we know this isn’t the exact same thing, this is another way to connect because we’re all in the same boat,” Kiah said.

The Tennessee native will perform on the digital festival on April 1st and tickets are still available for the event. Kiah mentioned what music means to this world.

“It’s a universal language, it’s the one thing that can kind of break down barriers between people and maybe connect people that otherwise wouldn’t be connected,” Kiah said.

The musician knows its a tough time financially for everyone, but if people are able to support local artists, they should buy their merchandise.

“If you have the money to do so, go buy their merchandise and tune into some of these online streaming things that are happening,” Kiah said.