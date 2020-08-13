AMC Johnson City 14 theatre to reopen August 27 with new policies, mask requirement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – AMC Johnson City 14 movie theatre is scheduled to reopen on in late August, according to AMC Theatres.

According to AMC’s website, theatres will begin reopening in waves starting on August 20.

The Johnson City theatre is scheduled to reopen on August 27.

According to AMC’s safety and health policies, masks are required for all guests at theatres. AMC says neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents are not acceptable.

Masks will be available for purchase inside AMC theatres for $1, according to the website.

Masks are required while inside auditoriums and guests can remove them while eating and drinking.

Guests are also encouraged to practice social distancing inside theatres.

Seating in auditoriums will be limited to 30% capacity and every other row blocked off.

Groups are advised to leave an empty seat between them and other guests.

AMC says they are encouraging cashless transactions but will still accept cash. However, cash will not be accepted for concessions to limit contact during food sharing.

The concessions menu at AMC theatres has been simplified for shorter lines and faster service.

Refills of popcorn and drinks will be temporarily unavailable.

AMC says hand sanitizer and wipes will be available at stations throughout facilities.

Employees of theatres will be screened daily for temperature shifts and symptoms.

For more details on AMC’s precautionary measures, click here.

