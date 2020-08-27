AMC Johnson City 14 theatre reopens Thursday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Movies will be back on the silver screen in Johnson City starting Thursday.

AMC Johnson City 14 will reopen to moviegoers for the first time since closing due to the pandemic.

The first movie played at the theatre will be The New Mutants at 6 p.m.

Six movies will be playing at the theatre, including new releases like The Personal History Of David Copperfield and previously released films like Jurassic Park and Inception.

You can view AMC Johnson City 14’s showtimes by clicking here.

New COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be in place at the theatre.

Masks are required inside the theatre, but neck gaiters, open-chin bandannas and masks with vents are not acceptable.

Other new protocols include limited seating in auditoriums and restrictions on food and drink refills.

You can read the full list of new policies by clicking here.