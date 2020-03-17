AMC: All 630 theatres to close ‘for at least six to 12 weeks’

Live Now
Local Coronavirus Coverage

(WJHL)- In a statement Tuesday morning, officials with AMC said they would be closing all locations effective today, March 17.

A post on AMC’s Facebook page read in part, “Effective today, all 630 AMC locations in the country will close for at least six to 12 weeks, in compliance with local, state and federal directives, and as a precaution to help ensure the health and safety of our guests and theatre staff. “

There are AMC locations in Johnson City, Greeneville, Knoxville, and Asheville, North Carolina.

