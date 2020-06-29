Allegiant Air to require passengers to wear face masks

LAS VEGAS (WJHL) — Allegiant Air will require passengers to wear face masks “during all phases of travel,” including at the ticket counter, in the gate area, during boarding, and on the aircraft, beginning July 2.

Passengers can either wear their own masks or the ones provided in Allegiant’s “Health and Safety” kits, which are provided to all passengers according to the airline.

Children under two years of age and passengers with documented medical conditions are exempt from the mask requirement.

Passengers will be allowed to remove their masks to eat or drink.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.