NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate appears to have leveled off, based on data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday.

The data show that 131 new cases were reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, April 3 and Saturday, April 9, down from 149 new cases the week before.

All seven counties, as of Saturday, were at “moderate” or lower levels of community spread (seven-day cases per 100,000 people). Greene was the only county with “low” community spread.

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

7-Day Change in Community Spread Rate:

Carter: up 50%

Greene: down 59%

Hawkins: down 20%

Johnson: down 50%

Sullivan: up 6%

Unicoi: down 50%

Washington: down 21%

There have been 149,896 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Deaths

NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 30 last week, but according to the data, those deaths occurred in the weeks before but weren’t reported to the state until last week.

There have been 2,419 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

According to TDH, the region had 225 active cases as of Saturday, down from 231 a week before.

More Charts:

The following data were reported:

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 149,896

Inactive/recovered: 147,249

Deaths: 2,419

Active cases: 225

Carter County

Total cases: 16,476

Inactive/recovered: 16,116

Deaths: 335

Active cases: 25

Greene County

Total cases: 22,058

Inactive/recovered: 21,675

Deaths: 371

Active cases: 12

Hawkins County

Total cases: 16,651

Inactive/recovered: 16,305

Deaths: 316

Active cases: 30

Johnson County

Total cases: 5,166

Inactive/recovered: 5,064

Deaths: 93

Active cases: 9

Sullivan County

Total cases: 45,821

Inactive/recovered: 45,018

Deaths: 717

Active cases: 85

Unicoi County

Total cases: 5,167

Inactive/recovered: 5,063

Deaths: 96

Active cases: 8

Washington County

Total cases: 38,557

Inactive/recovered: 38,008

Deaths: 491

Active cases: 56