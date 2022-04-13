NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate appears to have leveled off, based on data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday.
The data show that 131 new cases were reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, April 3 and Saturday, April 9, down from 149 new cases the week before.
All seven counties, as of Saturday, were at “moderate” or lower levels of community spread (seven-day cases per 100,000 people). Greene was the only county with “low” community spread.
7-Day Change in Community Spread Rate:
Carter: up 50%
Greene: down 59%
Hawkins: down 20%
Johnson: down 50%
Sullivan: up 6%
Unicoi: down 50%
Washington: down 21%
There have been 149,896 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Deaths
Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 30 last week, but according to the data, those deaths occurred in the weeks before but weren’t reported to the state until last week.
There have been 2,419 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
According to TDH, the region had 225 active cases as of Saturday, down from 231 a week before.
More Charts:
The following data were reported:
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 149,896
Inactive/recovered: 147,249
Deaths: 2,419
Active cases: 225
Carter County
Total cases: 16,476
Inactive/recovered: 16,116
Deaths: 335
Active cases: 25
Greene County
Total cases: 22,058
Inactive/recovered: 21,675
Deaths: 371
Active cases: 12
Hawkins County
Total cases: 16,651
Inactive/recovered: 16,305
Deaths: 316
Active cases: 30
Johnson County
Total cases: 5,166
Inactive/recovered: 5,064
Deaths: 93
Active cases: 9
Sullivan County
Total cases: 45,821
Inactive/recovered: 45,018
Deaths: 717
Active cases: 85
Unicoi County
Total cases: 5,167
Inactive/recovered: 5,063
Deaths: 96
Active cases: 8
Washington County
Total cases: 38,557
Inactive/recovered: 38,008
Deaths: 491
Active cases: 56