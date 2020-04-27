Agape Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 2 residents test positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City have issued a release saying that two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The release said in part, “…we learned on April 25th that we had two residents with no signs or symptoms test positive for COVID-19. These patients were retested with the state health lab for
confirmation and we are awaiting the results. These residents are being treated and are
in strict isolation.”
The release also said that currently no employees have tested positive.
