LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Agape Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 2 residents test positive for COVID-19

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City have issued a release saying that two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The release said in part, “…we learned on April 25th that we had two residents with no signs or symptoms test positive for COVID-19. These patients were retested with the state health lab for
confirmation and we are awaiting the results. These residents are being treated and are
in strict isolation.”

The release also said that currently no employees have tested positive.

RELATED HEADLINES

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss