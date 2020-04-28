UPDATE: Local nursing homes report false positive COVID-19 tests

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two area nursing homes say that some residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative for the virus.

The Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City says two residents who tested positive for the coronavirus turned out to be false positives.

The Durham Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey also reports a false positive test among its staff.

According to both facilities, the initial tests came back positive, but after further testing by the health department, the results came back negative and the initial results were determined to be false positives.

Both facilities say that no other residents or staff members have tested positive for the virus.

