Administrator: 7 COVID-19 deaths reported among residents at Hillview Health Care nursing home in Elizabethton

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven residents at the Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the facility’s administrator.

According to administrator Joshua Cannon, a total of 19 residents and nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

As of Tuesday, five residents and one staff member are considered active cases.

Cannon told News Channel 11 that seven virus-related deaths have occurred at the facility as of Tuesday.

