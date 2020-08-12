Administrator: 30 residents test positive for COVID-19 at The Waters of Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 30 residents of The Waters of Johnson City rehabilitation center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility’s administrator.

A release from administrator Chuck Arnold says the nursing home currently has 30 residents who have tested positive.

One resident has recovered from the virus, according to the release.

No deaths among residents are reported at The Waters of Johnson City.

Arnold said the facility established a dedicated isolation wing with selected staff to provide care for COVID-19 positive patients.

The facility is in communication with local and state health officials to ensure appropriate steps are taken during the pandemic.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.