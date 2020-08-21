Administrator: 2 residents at Waters of Johnson City die due to COVID-19; 44 residents currently test positive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two residents at The Waters of Johnson City have died as a result of COVID-19 and another 44 have tested positive for the virus, according to the rehabilitation center’s administrator.

According to administrator Chuck Arnold, the deaths of two residents at the rehabilitation and nursing center have been attributed to COVID-19.

On August 12, Arnold told News Channel 11 that 30 residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

No deaths had been reported as of August 12.

Arnold told News Channel 11 on Thursday that two residents had recovered from COVID-19.

The Waters of Johnson City has a dedicated isolation wing for patients who test positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Arnold.

The release says the facility is in close communication with health officials at the local and state level.

The Safety and well being of our Residents is our top priority and we are following recommended preventive measures until this terrible virus has been eradicated from our facility. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes at this crucial time. Chuck Arnold, Administrator

According to Arnold, all staff and residents at the Waters are tested weekly.

