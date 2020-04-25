Additional juveniles and staff test positive for COVID-19 at Memphis youth treatment facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard conducted mass coronavirus testing at the Memphis Center for Independence Wednesday, according to a press release, after four juveniles and four staff tested positive earlier last week.

There were 44 juveniles and 49 staff tested during the mass testing, with results showing an additional 22 juveniles and seven staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Only two of the juveniles who tested positive are showing symptoms, and all positive-testing juveniles remain quarantined from the rest of the youth.

The Shelby County and Tennessee Health Department continue to work with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, according to the release.

