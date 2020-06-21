Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley hospitalized in Nashville tests positive for COVID-19

Actor, comedian and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night on stage in Nashville while performing, publicist Yvette Shearer said. Credit: CNN

(CNN/WKRN) — Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night on stage in Nashville while performing, publicist Yvette Shearer said.

Hughley, 57, was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, she said. He was kept overnight in a hospital for tests under doctor’s order, she said.

Shearer tells CNN that Hughley is awake, feeling better and wishes to thank everyone for kind thoughts and prayers.

In an Instagram post on Saturday evening, Hughley said he was being released from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital after being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration. Hughley also confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic.

Hughley said he plans to go back to his hotel room and quarantine for 14 days.

His credits include “The D.L. Hughley Show,” “The Hughleys,” “Soul Plane” and “The Comedy Get Down.”