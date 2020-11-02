Active COVID-19 cases tripled in October in northeast Tennessee as month sets multiple pandemic records

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – October ended with several local COVID-19 records set in the region as a second wave of the virus continues to rock the nation.

Cases continued increasing throughout the end of October in southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, with both regions reporting record daily increases in cases in the last week of the month.

Northeast Tennessee

Northeast Tennessee reported a record 377 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, beating a previous record of 345 set the week before. The 14-day trend of COVID-19 cases hit a peak of about 253 the same day, which is higher than the crest of the summer surge (About 143 reported August 8).

Greene, Johnson and Washington counties all reported new daily record highs of new COVID-19 cases in the month of October.

Unicoi County reported its second-highest increase in cases in October, the largest single-day increase being tied to an outbreak at Scott’s Farms in early June.

Cases increased by 85% in the region overall throughout the month of October. Sullivan County reported the highest percent increase with a 75% increase in cases. Carter County is the only county to report less than a 50% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the region throughout last month.

Broken down, that means:



Cases increased by 46% in Carter County in October

Cases increased by 81% in Sullivan County (almost doubled) in October.



Here is a chart showing the Percent increase of cases in our region for NETN. pic.twitter.com/jypXU19zx8 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 2, 2020

Active cases made a record jump on October 19 by 242 cases, and active cases as a whole more than tripled over the month of October from 817 reported on October 1 to 2,655 reported on October 31, a 255% increase.

Though Unicoi County reported the second-smallest active COVID-19 count on October 31, the county reported the largest increase throughout the month, increasing sevenfold from October 1 to 31.

Johnson County is the only county to report a decrease in active cases over the month with a 0.88% overall decrease in active cases (From 114 active cases reported on October 1 to 113 reported on October 31 – a decrease of one case).

Active cases in NETN (remember, these can go up and down, but cumulative cases can only increase or stay the same) increased in every county except Johnson throughout October.



Here is the percent increase of active COVID-19 cases in NETN counties through the month of October. pic.twitter.com/Zkcn6xXaMr — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 2, 2020

The cumulative positivity rate, which found stability throughout most of September, climbed by more than 1% throughout October, ending at an all-time high of 8.88% as of October 31.

Testing rates also hit record levels in October, with a record number of new tests reported in the region on October 5. The trend of new tests reported per day hit an all-time high on October 30.

The region also reported the largest increase of cases in the 5-18 demographic on October 30 with 60 new cases reported in the region that day. The trend of new cases in this demographic hit an all-time high on October 30 and 31 with about 30 new cases reported per day in the region.

While there weren’t any records broken for single-day hospitaizations according to state data, the trend of new hospitalizations continued a climb throughout the end of the month, ending at a record high of about 8.5 new hospitalizations per day on October 31.

TDH reported 74 COVID-19-related deaths in the region in October, about 30% of the total deaths reported in the region so far.

TDH reported almost 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the region last month, accounting for about 39% of the COVID-19 cases reported in the region since March.

Southwest Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,897 COVID-19 cases in southwest Virginia through the month of October, which accounts for about 39% of all COVID-19 cases reported in the region since March.

The region ended the month with a record high of single-day increases – 143 cases were reported in the region on October 31. The month ended with the 14-day trend at an all-time high, which has since been broken in the first two days of November.

Dickenson, Russell, Scott and Washington County/Bristol reported record increases in COVID-19 cases during October. Lee County reported a record 23 new cases on on October 25, but broke that record on Nov. 1 with 43 new cases reported in the county.

Like northeast Tennessee, hospitalizations didn’t surpass previous single-day records, but the 14-day average struck its highest point on October 26 at about 3.93 hospitalizations reported per day.

VDH didn’t report any new records in deaths for the region last month. Twenty-four people in the region died in October from COVID-19 complications, about 24% of the total deaths reported this month.

Region-wide, new COVID-19 cases increased by 69% throughout October, with Scott County reporting the largest increase (in southwest Virgini and Northeast Tennessee), more than doubling in new cases reported for the month.