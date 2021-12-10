Active COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 114 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

The region’s active case count surpassed 3,000 for the first time in just over two months.

Vaccinations

As of today, 243,928 people, or about 48.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,877 new vaccinations over the past week, down 22% from the previous seven-day period but up 13% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +23, Greene +51, Hawkins +23, Johnson +5, Sullivan +81, Unicoi +7, and Washington +80.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,739 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,713 new cases.

There have been 97,386 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +3, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 30 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 29 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,617 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 3,042 active cases in the region, the most since Oct. 3.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,141 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,336,078 cases.

The health department also reported 33 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,729 deaths.

There are currently 21,036 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,575 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,297,313 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 97,386 (270)

Inactive/recovered: 92,727 (114)

Deaths: 1,617 (5)

Active cases: 3,042 (151)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,157 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 10,671 (+11)

Deaths: 236 (0)

Active cases: 250 (+12)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,657 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 14,025 (+20)

Deaths: 249 (0)

Active cases: 383 (+31)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,040 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 10,570 (+7)

Deaths: 188 (+1)

Active cases: 282 (+15)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,044 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 3,885 (+4)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 105 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 29,321 (+81)

Inactive/recovered: 27,793 (+26)

Deaths: 473 (+3)

Active cases: 1,055 (+52)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,309 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 3,166 (+2)

Deaths: 69 (0)

Active cases: 74 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 23,858 (+80)

Inactive/recovered: 22,617 (+44)

Deaths: 348 (+1)

Active cases: 893 (+35)