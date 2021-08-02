Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 27 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the weekend, the region gained 143 new cases but no new deaths were reported.

Vaccinations

As of today, 196,968 people, or about 38.95% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +16, Hawkins +6, Johnson 0, Sullivan +28, Unicoi +4, and Washington +11.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 841 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 448 new cases.

There have been 59,546 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Transmission

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,098 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +9, Hawkins +4, Johnson 0, Sullivan +18, Unicoi +4, and Washington +3.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +45, Greene +82, Hawkins +74, Johnson +19, Sullivan +104, Unicoi +27, and Washington +130.

Over the past seven days, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count has increased by 481 cases.

After surpassing 1,000 over the weekend, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count stands at 1,180.

The last time active cases were this high: April 23.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,723 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 900,418 cases.

The health department also reported 9 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,758 deaths.

There are currently 23,131 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,047 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 864,529 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 59,546 (69)

Inactive/recovered: 57,268 (27)

Deaths: 1,098 (0)

Active cases: 1,180 (42)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,931 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 6,656 (0)

Deaths: 163 (0)

Active cases: 112 (+4)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,298 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 7,958 (+7)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Active cases: 180 (+9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,551 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 6,287 (+2)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 149 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,503 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,429 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 35 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,846 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 17,193 (+10)

Deaths: 316 (0)

Active cases: 337 (+18)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,116 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,026 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 40 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,301 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 14,719 (+8)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 327 (+3)