Active cases top 1,500 in NE Tennessee

Region surpasses 60,000 total cases since the pandemic began

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 219 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 73 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 197,619 people, or about 39.08% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +16, Greene +35, Hawkins +29, Johnson +2, Sullivan +80, Unicoi +5, and Washington +52.

Today is the second day of 200-plus new cases in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,029 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 604 new cases.

There have been 60,001 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,102 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +5, Greene +23, Hawkins +26, Johnson +2, Sullivan +60, Unicoi +5, and Washington +25.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +64, Greene +95, Hawkins +92, Johnson +20, Sullivan +192, Unicoi +38, and Washington +141.

There are currently 1,501 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 146 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 28.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,819 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 906,893 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,783 deaths.

There are currently 26,827 active cases in Tennessee, up 2,489 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 867,283 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 60,001 (219)

Inactive/recovered: 57,398 (73)

Deaths: 1,102 (0)

Active cases: 1,501 (146)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,979 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 6,672 (+11)

Deaths: 164 (0)

Active cases: 143 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,365 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 7,977 (+12)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Active cases: 228 (+23)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,608 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 6,296 (+3)

Deaths: 117 (0)

Active cases: 195 (+26)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,512 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,429 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 44 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,004 (+80)

Inactive/recovered: 17,233 (+20)

Deaths: 317 (0)

Active cases: 454 (+60)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,135 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,026 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 59 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,398 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 14,765 (+27)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 378 (+25)