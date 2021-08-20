Active cases surpassed 4,000 in Northeast Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 508 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 226 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

This marks the second day of 500 or more new cases. The region has not seen two consecutive days of 500-plus new cases since mid-December.

Northeast Tennessee's COVID 7-day community spread rate is now higher than all but 2 states (MS, LA). It was just half of Tennessee's rate on Aug. 2 and has increased nearly fivefold since then. @WJHL11 @BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/0qAjZq8E6z — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) August 20, 2021

Vaccinations

As of today, 203,303 people, or about 40.21% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The region has seen 4,476 new vaccine recipients over the past week. While that is less than the 5,355 new recipients reported during the previous 7-day period, it is still a 142% increase from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +75, Greene +82, Hawkins +52, Johnson +14, Sullivan +145, Unicoi +21, and Washington +119.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,765 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,697 new cases.

The region is averaging 395 new cases per day, the highest average since Jan. 11.

The rate of new cases has increased by 228% since the beginning of August.

There have been 64,883 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson +1, Unicoi +1, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 22 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 21 deaths were reported.

Deaths — the lagging indicator — are hitting NE Tennessee harder recently than the state — and certainly the nation and neighboring Virginia. Population-adjusted data come from @TNDeptofHealth, @VDHgov, @CDCgov. 22 deaths here over the past week, 50 this month so far. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/xkhC9FumCt — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) August 20, 2021

There have been 1,148 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +56, Greene +51, Hawkins +16, Johnson +4, Sullivan +75, Unicoi +8, and Washington +66.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +232, Greene +218, Hawkins +112, Johnson +26, Sullivan +335, Unicoi +13, and Washington +374.

There are currently 4,194 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 276 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 11.

The current active case count is just 1,238 shy of the record-high of 5,432 active cases set on Dec. 20. If active cases continue to increase at their current rate, the region will surpass the record-high in about a week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,238 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 977,230 cases.

The health department also reported 46 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,142 deaths.

There are currently 56,738 active cases in Tennessee, up 3,069 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 907,350 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 64,883 (508)

Inactive/recovered: 59,541 (226)

Deaths: 1,148 (6)

Active cases: 4,194 (276)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,646 (+75)

Inactive/recovered: 6,888 (+19)

Deaths: 171 (0)

Active cases: 587 (+56)

Greene County

Total cases: 9,129 (+82)

Inactive/recovered: 8,315 (+30)

Deaths: 170 (+1)

Active cases: 644 (+51)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,171 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 6,570 (+35)

Deaths: 125 (+1)

Active cases: 476 (+16)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,636 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 2,499 (+9)

Deaths: 40 (+1)

Active cases: 97 (+4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 19,518 (+145)

Inactive/recovered: 17,902 (+70)

Deaths: 328 (0)

Active cases: 1,288 (+75)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,254 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 2,102 (+12)

Deaths: 52 (+1)

Active cases: 100 (+8)

Washington County

Total cases: 16,529 (+119)

Inactive/recovered: 15,265 (+51)

Deaths: 262 (+2)

Active cases: 1,002 (+66)