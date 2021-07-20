Active cases rise above 300 in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 27 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 datasets Monday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 193,895 people, or about 38.35% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +8, Greene +16, Hawkins +10, Johnson 0, Sullivan +16, Unicoi 0, and Washington +14.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 253 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 161 new cases.

There have been 58,328 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported three new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, five deaths were reported.

There have been 1,093 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +14, Hawkins +4, Johnson -1, Sullivan +9, Unicoi -2, and Washington +9.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -2, Greene +22, Hawkins +3, Johnson +5, Sullivan +46, Unicoi -3, and Washington +24.

There are currently 329 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 36 cases from yesterday. This the first time the region’s active case count has been more than 300 since late May.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 994 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 876,543 cases.

The health department also reported 9 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,647 deaths.

There are currently 7,183 active cases in Tennessee, up 584 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 856,713 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,328 (64)

Inactive/recovered: 56,906 (27)

Deaths: 1,093 (1)

Active cases: 329 (36)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,817 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 6,630 (+5)

Deaths: 162 (0)

Active cases: 25 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,107 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 7,899 (+2)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 49 (+14)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,394 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 6,237 (+6)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 42 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,466 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,413 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 14 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,506 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 17,073 (+7)

Deaths: 313 (0)

Active cases: 120 (+9)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,078 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,024 (+2)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 4 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,960 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 14,630 (+4)

Deaths: 255 (+1)

Active cases: 75 (+9)