Active cases rise above 2,000 in Northeast Tennessee

New vaccine recipients also on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 117 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 64 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the weekend, the region added 284 new cases.

Vaccinations

As of today, 199,161 people, or about 39.39% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There has been a notable increase in new vaccination recipients over the past week. Last Monday, the region was averaging about 435 new recipients per day. As of today, Northeast Tennessee is averaging approximately 785 new recipients per day.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +13, Greene +13, Hawkins +16, Johnson +1, Sullivan +39, Unicoi +2, and Washington +33.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,391 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 843 new cases.

There have been 60,937 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Hawkins +2 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 12 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,110 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +9, Greene +2, Hawkins +7, Johnson -3, Sullivan +14, Unicoi 0, and Washington +21.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +74, Greene +108, Hawkins +106, Johnson +16, Sullivan +243, Unicoi +14, and Washington +92.

There are currently 2,010 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 50 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 24.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,193 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 923,520 cases.

The health department also reported six new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,844 deaths.

There are currently 36,086 active cases in Tennessee, up 927 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 874,590 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 60,937 (117)

Inactive/recovered: 57,817 (64)

Deaths: 1,110 (3)

Active cases: 2,010 (50)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,090 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 6,713 (+4)

Deaths: 164 (0)

Active cases: 213 (+9)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,505 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 8,031 (+11)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Active cases: 314 (+2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,742 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 6,345 (+7)

Deaths: 120 (+2)

Active cases: 277 (+7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,538 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,442 (+4)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 57 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,313 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 17,360 (+25)

Deaths: 318 (0)

Active cases: 635 (+14)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,157 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,038 (+2)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 68 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,592 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 14,888 (+11)

Deaths: 258 (+1)

Active cases: 446 (+21)