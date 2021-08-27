Active cases reach new high in Northeast Tennessee

TDH reports 591 new cases, 10 new deaths in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee reached a new high on Friday.

The region’s active case count climbed to 5,632, surpassing the previous record of 5,434 active cases set on Dec. 20

The Tennessee Department of Health also reported 591 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 357 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee.

Vaccinations

As of today, 206,653 people, or about 40.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The region saw 9,306 new vaccinations over the past week. The rate of new vaccinations has increased by 97% since the beginning of the month.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +64, Greene +79, Hawkins +51, Johnson +16, Sullivan +174, Unicoi +37, and Washington +170.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,421 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,759 new cases.

There have been 68,298 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there are have been 1,244 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. That is more than a third of all new cases during that period.

The new case rate for school-aged children is well above what it was back in December when the pandemic was at its peak in Northeast Tennessee.

This has led to an increase in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region and across the state.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Greene +1, Hawkins +2, Sullivan +5, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 32 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 22 deaths were reported.

The rate of new deaths has been on an upward trend since the beginning of the month and is currently at its highest point since mid-February.

There have been 1,180 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +19, Greene +23, Hawkins +3, Johnson +8, Sullivan +61, Unicoi +24, and Washington +86.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +142, Greene +155, Hawkins +119, Johnson +40, Sullivan +336, Unicoi +92, and Washington +293.

There are currently 5,632 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 224 cases from yesterday. This breaks the previous record of 5,434 active cases reported on Dec. 20.

Both Carter and Sullivan counties currently have record-high active case counts, with 770 in Carter and 1,720 in Sullivan.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,666 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,021,578 cases. The state surpassed 1 million total cases earlier this week.

The health department also reported 41 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,345 deaths.

There are currently 70,426 active cases in Tennessee, up 2,058 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 937,807 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 68,298 (591)

Inactive/recovered: 61,486 (357)

Deaths: 1,180 (10)

Active cases: 5,632 (224)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,090 (+64)

Inactive/recovered: 7,143 (+45)

Deaths: 177 (0)

Active cases: 770 (+19)

Greene County

Total cases: 9,631 (+79)

Inactive/recovered: 8,619 (+55)

Deaths: 175 (+1)

Active cases: 837 (+23)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,544 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 6,814 (+46)

Deaths: 129 (+2)

Active cases: 601 (+3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,738 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 2,545 (+8)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 153 (+8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 20,565 (+174)

Inactive/recovered: 18,506 (+108)

Deaths: 339 (+5)

Active cases: 1,720 (+61)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,398 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 2,148 (+12)

Deaths: 54 (+1)

Active cases: 196 (+24)

Washington County

Total cases: 17,332 (+170)

Inactive/recovered: 15,711 (+83)

Deaths: 266 (+1)

Active cases: 1,355 (+86)