Active cases drop below 2,000 in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 247 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 232,044 people, or about 45.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,304 new vaccinations over the past week, down 15% from the previous seven-day period and down 53% from about a month ago.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,946 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the lowest active case count since Aug. 7.

Greene County still has the highest number of active cases per population.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +20, Greene +30, Hawkins +15, Johnson +2, Sullivan +76, Unicoi +6, and Washington +29.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,098 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,524 new cases.

There have been 88,469 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

For the past week, Northeast Tennessee’s new case rate continued to exceed both the state and national rates. Tennessee’s rate is now just slightly above the national average, based on the latest data from the CDC.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 148 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 13% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 54% from a week ago and down 77% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +2 and Sullivan +1.

Carter and Unicoi counties had the highest death rates per population over the past week while Sullivan and Washington had the lowest.

The region’s seven-day death rate remains higher than the state and national rates.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 23 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 45 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,464 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,627 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,267,363 cases.

The health department also reported 86 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,973 deaths.

There are currently 20,046 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,551 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,231,344 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 88,469 (178)

Inactive/recovered: 85,059 (247)

Deaths: 1,464 (3)

Active cases: 1,946 (-72)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,433 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 10,025 (+18)

Deaths: 212 (0)

Active cases: 196 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,443 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 12,776 (+73)

Deaths: 237 (0)

Active cases: 430 (-43)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,093 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 9,747 (+21)

Deaths: 167 (+2)

Active cases: 179 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,505 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,374 (+4)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 84 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,429 (+76)

Inactive/recovered: 25,379 (+68)

Deaths: 414 (+1)

Active cases: 636 (+7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,119 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,999 (+4)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 55 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,447 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 20,759 (+59)

Deaths: 322 (0)

Active cases: 366 (-30)