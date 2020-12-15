Active cases dip as 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 616 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths, and 906 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Of the new deaths, eight were in Sullivan County, five were in Washington County, and one was in Unicoi County.

New cases: Washington 194, Sullivan 142, Greene 119, Carter 69, Hawkins 63, Unicoi 21, Johnson 8.

For the fourth straight day Tuesday, Northeast Tennessee’s 14-day average number of daily COVID deaths reached a record high.

There are currently 4,682 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 4,986 yesterday. The drop is thanks to a large number of new inactive/recovered cases reported on Tuesday, which comes after the state reported its highest single-day increase in new cases on Sunday and second-highest on Monday.

To date, there have been 30,601 cases and 543 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 8,251 new coronavirus cases and 74 new deaths.

There are currently 62,663 active cases in Tennessee, down from 64,936 on Monday. The decline is due to the health department reporting its largest single-day increase in new inactive/recovered cases.

Current hospitalizations, however, remain at an all-time high of 2,821.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 472,875 as of December 15, 2020 including 5,615 deaths, 2,821 current hospitalizations and 404,597 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 18.17%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/CkG24XDM8D — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 15, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,637 (+69)

Inactive/recovered: 3,036 (+72)

Deaths: 75 (0)

Active cases: 526 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 4,292 (+119)

Inactive/recovered: 3,513 (+162)

Deaths: 80 (0)

Active cases: 699 (-43)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,829 (+63)

Inactive/recovered: 2,215 (+88)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 569 (-25)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,624 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 1,501 (+39)

Deaths: 26 (0)

Active cases: 97 (-31)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 8,745 (+142)

Inactive/recovered: 7,334 (+218)

Deaths: 149 (+8)

Active cases: 1,262 (-84)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,179 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 976 (+29)

Deaths: 34 (+1)

Active cases: 169 (-9)

Washington County

Total cases: 8,295 (+194)

Inactive/recovered: 6,801 (+298)

Deaths: 134 (+5)

Active cases: 1,360 (-109)