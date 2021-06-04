Active cases close to dropping below 300 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 41 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +2, Hawkins +2, Johnson 0, Sullivan +7, Unicoi +2, and Washington +6.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 179 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 248 new cases.

There have been 57,512 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported seven new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,073 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene -1, Hawkins -7, Johnson -1, Sullivan -13, Unicoi +1, and Washington 0.

Greene County has seen a slight increase in active cases over the past week while all other counties have seen a decrease.

There are currently 301 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 18 cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count hasn’t dipped below 300 since July 9 of last year.

Vaccinations

As of today, 172,767 people, or about 34.17% of the population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 335 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 863,840 cases.

The health department also reported five new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,476 deaths.

There are currently 3,389 active cases in Tennessee, down 122 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 847,975 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,512 (23)

Inactive/recovered: 56,138 (41)

Deaths: 1,073 (0)

Active cases: 301 (-18)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,710 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 6,528 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 23 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,984 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 7,792 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 33 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,297 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,128 (+9)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 57 (-7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,438 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,392 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 7 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,213 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 16,786 (+20)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 123 (-13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,052 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,998 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 5 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,818 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 14,514 (+6)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 53 (0)