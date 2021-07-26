Active case count approaching 600 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 19 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

The region added 180 cases between Friday and Sunday, including 114 new cases on Friday. No new deaths were reported.

This latest weekly data I've compiled from @TNDeptofHealth for the 7 NE Tennessee counties on COVID test positivity percentage isn't encouraging. @WJHL11 @BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/hVdqRodjUR — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) July 26, 2021

Vaccinations

As of today, 195,222 people, or about 38.61% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Unicoi County has become the third county to reach the 40% fully vaccinated milestone.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +4, Hawkins +3, Johnson +1, Sullivan +3, Unicoi 0, and Washington +6.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 447 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 225 new cases.

The current 14-day new case average of 48 is the highest since May 25.

There have been 58,710 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,094 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -2, Greene +3, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan -3, Unicoi 0, and Washington 0.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +30, Greene +35, Hawkins +26, Johnson +1, Sullivan +74, Unicoi +5, and Washington +87.

There are currently 593 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down one case from yesterday.

With active cases approaching the 600 mark, the last time the region had more than 600 active cases was on May 17. Active cases have been on an upward swing since late June. Since then, the active case count has increased by nearly 500 cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 884 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 884,417 cases.

The health department also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,690 deaths.

There are currently 12,162 active cases in Tennessee, up 447 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 859,565 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,710 (18)

Inactive/recovered: 57,023 (19)

Deaths: 1,094 (0)

Active cases: 593 (-1)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,862 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,643 (+3)

Deaths: 162 (0)

Active cases: 57 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,159 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 7,914 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 86 (+3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,445 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,260 (+2)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 70 (+1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,472 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,417 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 16 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,613 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 17,107 (+6)

Deaths: 314 (0)

Active cases: 192 (-3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,084 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,025 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 9 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,075 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 14,657 (+6)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 163 (0)