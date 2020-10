ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The public will have limited access to the Abingdon Town Hall for the remainder of the week.

According to a tweet from Alert Abingdon, public access will be limited starting on Tuesday, October 13.

October 13, 2020

Public access at Abingdon Town Hall will be limited Tuesday, October 13, 2020, through Friday, October 16, 2020, due to quarantines imposed on several employees. pic.twitter.com/2jBkEqgkUl — AlertAbingdon (@AlertAbingdon) October 13, 2020

According to the tweet, the limited access is being put in place “due to quarantines imposed on several employees.”

The limited access will remain in place through Friday, October 16.

No further information was released.