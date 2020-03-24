About 500 ETSU students still on campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There were still about 500 students on campus as East Tennessee State University began its first day of online-only classes amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

ETSU President Brian Noland said about 100 of the students still on campus are international students. About 300 moved out over the weekend.

According to Noland, students are continuing to move out of residence halls. The university encouraged students to return home instead of to campus following spring break.

Last week, ETSU announced that classes would be moved online for the remainder of the semester. Monday marked the first day of classes following spring break.

Noland said campus buildings, besides those deemed critical, are closed and locked.

He also said the university will soon announce information regarding refunds and credits.

Meanwhile, Noland and university officials are trying to figure out what to do about commencement, which has been postponed.

“We will find a way to bring those students and their families together to celebrate that milestone accomplishment,” Noland said, adding that is not going to cancel graduation but can’t say when it might occur.

Noland said degrees will be conferred in May.

The university has set up a webpage with more information on its response to the coronavirus.