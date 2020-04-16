Abingdon police offer guidance on drive-in church services

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department is offering guidance to church leaders regarding drive-in church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department says Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order does not prohibit worship or worship services.

The order does put restrictions on public gatherings, however.

The police department encourages churches to follow these guidelines:

Attendees may travel to their place of worship, park in the parking lot, and listen to the religious message while remaining in their vehicles. It is recommended that immediate family/members of the same household occupy the same vehicle. If attendees must have their car windows down to hear the service, there should be at least six feet of space between parked vehicles, preferably more.

Participants must remain in their vehicle at all times, except as necessary to visit a restroom. Try to keep the entire service to an hour or less in order to prevent people from needing to exit their vehicle. If an attendee must exit their vehicle, they need to maintain social distancing from those coordinating the service.

There must be no more than 10 individuals leading the religious ceremony or functioning outside of the church in support of the religious ceremony.

Any objects used for collecting monetary offerings shall not be passed from attendee to attendee but may be offered to attendees in a vehicle as long as the object stays in the possession of the person assisting with collection.

Appropriate measures should be taken for the safety of those functioning outside of the cars.

Please do not allow vehicles to block streets or sidewalks.

Faith communities should also adhere to any noise ordinances.

The police department says additional guidance is also available online here and here.

