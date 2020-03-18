Abingdon Police Department following new CDC protocols to limit exposure to community

1  of  5
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – While the spread of the coronavirus continues, the Abingdon Police Department has announced new procedures and protocols to help limit exposure throughout the community.

According to a release from APD, the following changes are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health:

  • For residents, please provide a call back number when contacting 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number (276-676-6277).
  • Residents are asked to tell dispatchers if there is a sick person in their home when calling for aid.
  • Officers will likely complete minor reports without personal interaction.
  • Residents are asked to be prepared to step outside of their home to speak to police in an open environment if officers are called.
  • The APD lobby will be closed to the public until March 27.
  • Fingerprinting service is suspended until the lobby re-opens.
  • Crash reports can be requested through insurance companies by telephone or by mail.
  • Walk-in complaints to the department will not be allowed. Instead use the call box on the east and south side of the building.

Officers will continue to respond to all emergencies.

