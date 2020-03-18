Abingdon Police Department following new CDC protocols to limit exposure to community

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – While the spread of the coronavirus continues, the Abingdon Police Department has announced new procedures and protocols to help limit exposure throughout the community.

According to a release from APD, the following changes are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health:

For residents, please provide a call back number when contacting 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number (276-676-6277).

Residents are asked to tell dispatchers if there is a sick person in their home when calling for aid.

Officers will likely complete minor reports without personal interaction.

Residents are asked to be prepared to step outside of their home to speak to police in an open environment if officers are called.

The APD lobby will be closed to the public until March 27.

Fingerprinting service is suspended until the lobby re-opens.

Crash reports can be requested through insurance companies by telephone or by mail.

Walk-in complaints to the department will not be allowed. Instead use the call box on the east and south side of the building.

Officers will continue to respond to all emergencies.