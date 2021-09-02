Abingdon High assistant football coach passes away due to COVID, athletic director says

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Abingdon High School community is mourning the loss of an educator and coach.

Abingdon High School Principal B.J. Lasley told News Channel 11 assistant football coach Robb Ratcliff passed away after nearly a decade at the school.

Athletic director and assistant principal Jeff Johnson confirmed Ratcliff passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

We are heartbroken. Coach Ratcliff was a great coach and an even better friend. Our deepest condolences to his family. He will be missed dearly. — AHSFalconFootball (@AmburgeyCoach) August 31, 2021

Lasley said Ratcliff died on Monday, August 30. Ratcliff had worked at Abingdon High since 2012.

Coach Ratcliff had a tremendous impact on all students, staff and players during his time at Abingdon High School. He was a fantastic educator and cared deeply about everything associated with Abingdon High School and the youth of our community. Abingdon High School Principal B.J. Lasley

Washington County, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Ratliff said the Abingdon-native was dedicated to the youth in his community, and the district took a loss with his death.

“Coach Ratcliff was fiercely devoted to students, families and to the entire Abingdon High School community,” Ratliff said. “Having been here his entire life, he had built and maintained so many quality relationships. Without reservation, we always knew he was most interested in investing his time, energy, and life into students and players at AHS. He is already sorely missed and will be for years to come.”

No further details have been released at this time.