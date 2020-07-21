Abingdon announces changes to town hall operations

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Abingdon has announced changes to operations at its town hall.

The town said beginning Wednesday, public access to the building will be dedicated to the first floor.

People will be able to make utility and tax payments at the service window to the right of the Main Street exterior doors.

The town says it will continue to offer payment options via telephone at (276) 525-1464, mail, online bill-pay, and dropbox at the town hall.

Anyone with questions may call the town hall at (276) 628-3167.

